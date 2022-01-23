Advertisement

Parish man airlifted to Syracuse following snowmobile crash

Snowmobile accident
Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) -A Parish man has been airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse following a Town of Lewis snowmobile crash.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:45 PM Friday, 46-year-old Mark Simpson was driving his 2009 Polaris snowmobile on Trail C4A/ County Line Road when he was ejected off his snowmobile.

They say Simpson was struck by another rider in his group.

Officials say Simpson sustained lower body injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

Redfield Fire Department, Camden Ambulance, and Mercy Flight assisted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

