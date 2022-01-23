Advertisement

Saturday Sports: Hardwood action dominated the North Country sports scene

Saturday was a busy day locally, with plenty of action on the high school and college hardwood taking place.
Saturday was a busy day locally, with plenty of action on the high school and college hardwood taking place.(wwny)
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was a busy day locally, with plenty of action on the high school and college hardwood taking place.

We begin at Watertown High School, where the Cyclones hosted South Jeff in Frontier League play.

In the 1st quarter, Seth Charlton nails the 3 to put Watertown up by 3. He had 15 points on the night.

Then it was Joel Davis with the board and the bucket. He led Watertown with 25 points.

Curtis Staie gets the floater to fall, but Watertown beats South Jeff 64-42.

In Boys’ NAC Basketball, Potsdam hosted Gouverneur.

Caden Storie pulls up for the 10 footer and Gouverneur is up by 10 points.

Ian VanWagner spins and gets the bucket down low.

Raine Rumble finishes with 24 as the Wildcats beat Potsdam 54-35.

Also up North, Colton Pierrepont hosted Lisbon.

Off the inbounds, Noah Rousell lays in 2 and the Colts are up by 4.

Cooper Davison answers with the 3 point bomb.

Noah Martin hits inside as Lisbon wins 36-29.

On the college hardwood, the JCC Women met Broome.

In the 1st quarter, it’s Haile Bouchey with the board and bucket to put JCC up 2.

Then it’s Gabrielle Morley hitting the jumper in the paint to put JCC up by 4.

Emily Farrand finishes the break as JCC beats Broome 81-72 in overtime.

On the men’s side, JCC also played host to Broome.

In the 1st half, Eric Eastham hits down low and the Cannoneers are up by 1.

Off another inbounds, it was Isaiah Lemon with the lay-in to put JCC up 3.

Isiah Murphy gets the tip-in as JCC beats Broome 80-66.

The Frontier League Wrestling Championships took place Saturday afternoon at Beaver River. Watch Rob Krone’s sports report above for highlights.

In girls’ hockey, Potsdam hosted Malone.

Ava Johnson makes the stop for Potsdam.

It was Gina Norcross with the save at the other end.

Jessica Bullock dents the back of the net for Potsdam.

This game ends in a 1 all overtime tie.

