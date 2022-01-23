Advertisement

Watertown City Council to discuss hydro plant future and industrial park traffic at Monday work session

Watertown City Council appears to have a packed agenda for their work session Monday.
Watertown City Council appears to have a packed agenda for their work session Monday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council appears to have a packed agenda for their work session Monday.

The group already tackled the pools earlier this month.

This time around, they’ll take a look at a $4.6 million plan to add a second entrance at the city’s industrial park.

The proposal would extend Waterman Drive until it connects to the Raymour and Flanigan Plaza on Arsenal Street.

A second entrance is needed in part because of an increase in truck traffic at the business park.

City Council will also consider a plan by Convalt Energy to buy and reestablish the hydro plant on Sewall’s Island.

Part of the plan includes giving a portion of revenue to the city.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People nearby saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from Griff's Propane Exchange Saturday morning
Fire strikes Griff’s Propane outside Watertown, spreads to neighboring business
A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.
12-year-old girl airlifted after 20 foot fall from church attic
Fatal crash
Montague snowmobile crash claims life of a Buffalo man
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Snowmobile accident
Parish man airlifted to Syracuse following snowmobile crash

Latest News

Tax Filing
Fort Drum financial specialists relay tips for tax filing
Snowmobile accident
Parish man airlifted to Syracuse following snowmobile crash
Fatal crash
Montague snowmobile crash claims life of a Buffalo man
People in Ogdensburg can now take a look at the city budget