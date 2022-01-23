Watertown City Council to discuss hydro plant future and industrial park traffic at Monday work session

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council appears to have a packed agenda for their work session Monday.

The group already tackled the pools earlier this month.

This time around, they’ll take a look at a $4.6 million plan to add a second entrance at the city’s industrial park.

The proposal would extend Waterman Drive until it connects to the Raymour and Flanigan Plaza on Arsenal Street.

A second entrance is needed in part because of an increase in truck traffic at the business park.

City Council will also consider a plan by Convalt Energy to buy and reestablish the hydro plant on Sewall’s Island.

Part of the plan includes giving a portion of revenue to the city.

