Watertown City Council to discuss hydro plant future and industrial park traffic at Monday work session
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council appears to have a packed agenda for their work session Monday.
The group already tackled the pools earlier this month.
This time around, they’ll take a look at a $4.6 million plan to add a second entrance at the city’s industrial park.
The proposal would extend Waterman Drive until it connects to the Raymour and Flanigan Plaza on Arsenal Street.
A second entrance is needed in part because of an increase in truck traffic at the business park.
City Council will also consider a plan by Convalt Energy to buy and reestablish the hydro plant on Sewall’s Island.
Part of the plan includes giving a portion of revenue to the city.
