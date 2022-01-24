Advertisement

Bitterly cold to start, snow late in the day

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today starts out cold, but we’ll be in the teens above zero by afternoon.

Most places were in the double digits below zero early. A slight breeze can make those temperatures feel much colder.

The day starts partly sunny, but clouds roll in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper teens.

Snow starts late afternoon or evening and will be on and off throughout the night. Lows will be in the mid-teens

Snow will be off and on Tuesday. We’re not expecting a lot of accumulation, maybe 1-3 inches. It will be windy, with gusts to 25 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the single digits on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and in the low 20s. Friday has a 40 percent chance of snow.

It will be partly sunny and in the teens on Saturday and Sunday.

