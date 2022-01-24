Advertisement

Carolyn Jean Gardner, 79, of Carthage

Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Jean Gardner,79, of West End Ave, Carthage, died Friday evening, January 21,2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Carthage.

Carolyn Jean was born on January 26,1942 in Carthage, the daughter of the late William and Keitha (Gaines) Gardner. She was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central School. She went to work at Fort Drum shortly after graduation and held her secretarial position until retiring several years ago after many years of service. Throughout her life she raised many adorable cats which she enjoyed immensely.

Carolyn was a member of Grace Episcopal Church of Carthage.

She is survived by a brother and his wife: William (Janice) Gardner of Carthage, a sister: Joanne Fahsel of Carthage and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by two infant brothers, Robert, and James Gardner.

In keeping with her wishes, private graveside services will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage in the Spring. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

