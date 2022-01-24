Advertisement

Check out the jobs at Cooperative Extension in Jefferson County

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are plenty of job openings at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.

CCE’s April Bennett talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for her interview.

A wide variety of full-time, part-time, and substitute positions are available.

People might be working at the main office in Watertown, at Fort Drum, or at one of several area school districts.

To see what’s available and to apply, visit ccejefferson.org/jobs.

You can also call 315-788-8450, extension 223.

