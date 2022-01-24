COVID claims 1 life in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The COVID pandemic’s death toll has climbed to 165 in St. Lawrence County after another person died from the virus.

The tri-county region’s health departments all reported updates from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There were 455 new COVID cases in St. Lawrence County during that time period. There are 27 hospitalizations.

In Lewis County, another 71 new infections were reported. Five people are hospitalized.

Jefferson County said 476 tests came back positive. There are 37 people in hospitals.

No new deaths were reported in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

