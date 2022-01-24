Advertisement

Crews cleaning up after fire damages businesses

On Monday, crews were building a new driveway for both companies to use so they can access the back of the property where both Griff's and Overhead Door still have trucks, equipment and inventory.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Cleanup efforts are underway after fire damaged two businesses just outside Watertown over the weekend.

The fire was at Griff’s Propane Exchange on Route 3 Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a warehouse Griff’s shares with neighboring Overhead Door Company.

On Monday, crews were building a new driveway for both companies to use so they can access the back of the property where both Griff’s and Overhead Door still have trucks, equipment and inventory.

The usual driveway, in between the companies, is covered with debris, snow and ice.

The fire destroyed Griff’s and Overhead Door’s warehouse.

Officials told 7 News the blaze started when workers at Griff’s were handling a leaking propane tank, but the fire remains under investigation.

