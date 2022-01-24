Advertisement

Deadline nears for NY panel to redraw congressional lines

View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany on Jan. 6, 2021. A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing New York's congressional districts has until Tuesday to agree on new boundaries — or risk having Democratic lawmakers seize control over a reapportionment process voters hoped would minimize gerrymandering.(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing New York’s congressional districts has until Tuesday to agree on new boundaries.

If they can’t agree, Democratic lawmakers can seize control over a reapportionment process that voters hoped would minimize the potential for gerrymandering.

The redistricting commission has been mired in partisanship, and many have lost hope that the commission can come up with a unified proposal in its first outing since New York voters established it in 2014.

How the state carves out its congressional districts could influence the balance of power in Washington.

The commission has until Tuesday to submit new maps to state lawmakers, who earlier this month rejected the commission’s most recent proposals.

