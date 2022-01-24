Dean F. Paine, 72, of Lorraine

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Dean F. Paine, 72, of Co. Rt. 92, passed away, Friday morning, January 21, 2022 at home.

Born in Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Donald Frederick and Bertha Waterson and a graduate of LaFargeville High School.

Dean entered the US Navy in the late 1960′s, serving in Vietnam, part of a Navy SEAL Team and was Honorably Discharged.

He was an Independent Truck Driver for many years.

Dean married Susan M. Ross of Landsdown, Ontario, Canada in the 1980′s.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He believed and was often quoted as saying “100 years from now, no one will know the difference”.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; close friend, James Larkins; a sister, Beth; a younger brother, Harold; numerous other friends.

There will be an outdoor service at Fox Creek Farm in the spring.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

