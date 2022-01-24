Fire destroys garage in town of Leyden

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County firefighters battled cold temperatures and a hot fire Saturday night.

The Port Leyden Fire Department got called out to 2511 State Route 12, just south of the village, around 8 p.m. Saturday, but the fire quickly took out the small garage, which was a few hundred feet away from the highway.

There’s no report on what was inside.

County emergency officials say the property is owned by Bruce Fowler, who also got help from his neighbors before firefighters arrived.

