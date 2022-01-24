Advertisement

Former Carthage rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay back money he stole

Matthew Christman
Matthew Christman(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Area Rescue Squad’s former chief and treasurer was ordered to pay back the $120,000 he stole from the organization.

Matthew Christman of West Carthage was in Jefferson County Court for sentencing Monday.

Christman was also sentenced to five years’ probation.

He was ordered to pay full restitution -- in increments of $1,840 a month -- by the time the probation ends on January 24, 2027.

Christman was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony, in March 2020.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny in November.

Police said Christman withdrew money from bank ATMs 159 times from January 2018 through May 2019, when the investigation began.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Montague snowmobile crash claims life of a Buffalo man
A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.
12-year-old girl airlifted after 20 foot fall from church attic
Snowmobile accident
Parish man airlifted to Syracuse following snowmobile crash
Closings, delays & cancellations
People nearby saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from Griff's Propane Exchange Saturday morning
Fire strikes Griff’s Propane outside Watertown, spreads to neighboring business

Latest News

Gavel
Richey to retire as SLC Surrogate Court judge
Seek more competitive quotes, auditors tell Watertown school district
View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel
Humane Society: longtime resident Colt
Humane Society: longtime resident Colt