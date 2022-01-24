Former Carthage rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay back money he stole

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Area Rescue Squad’s former chief and treasurer was ordered to pay back the $120,000 he stole from the organization.

Matthew Christman of West Carthage was in Jefferson County Court for sentencing Monday.

Christman was also sentenced to five years’ probation.

He was ordered to pay full restitution -- in increments of $1,840 a month -- by the time the probation ends on January 24, 2027.

Christman was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony, in March 2020.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny in November.

Police said Christman withdrew money from bank ATMs 159 times from January 2018 through May 2019, when the investigation began.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.