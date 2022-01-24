RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Frederick C. Whitmarsh Sr., 81, of Russell died peacefully at home on Monday, January 24, 2022 where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Fred was born March 30, 1940 in Russell, New York, a son to the late Beldon and Muriel (Manning) Whitmarsh. He graduated from Knox-Memorial High School and enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country proudly and honorably for 20 years, retiring from the service in 1979.

Following his time in the Navy, Fred became a farmer, he drove truck, worked construction and drive school bus for the Edwards-Knox School District. In 1992 Fred entered the NYS Corrections academy, and worked at several prisons in NYS, ending his career at Riverview in Ogdensburg. He was also a former member of the Russell Fire Department, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.

Fred is survived by his wife, Brenda; five children, Frederick C. (Wendy) Whitmarsh Jr.; Patricia Ann Whitmarsh; Candy (Skip) Edie; Norman Todd and Duane (Laurie) Todd; grandchildren, Erick Whitmarsh, Jennifer (Brad) Rand, Nathan (Shannon) Surface, Ian Edie and Levi Edie, Chance, Trevor, Maddison, Mackenzie and Madelain Todd and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Beldon (Carol) Whitmarsh and Sidney Whitmarsh.

In addition to his parents, Fred is predeceased by a grandson, Derick Whitmarsh, two brothers, Arthur and Wayne Whitmarsh and by a sister, Susan Whitmarsh.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the funeral home at 11:00 am, with Pastor Skip Edie, son-in-law, officiating.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Tunnel The Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at t2t.org or a charity of ones choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Frederick C. Whitmarsh Sr. are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

