Humane Society: longtime resident Colt

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Colt has been at the Lewis County Humane Society for 241 days.

He’s the featured pet Amber Zehr and Marah Mellnitz brought with them to the 7 News studio.

The 3-year-old been tough to place, they say, because he doesn’t get along with kids, cats, or other dogs.

Colt sometimes gets overstimulated, so a quiet environment with a yard would be best.

He’s great one-on-one and is great in the car.

To check out him and other available pets, visit lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

