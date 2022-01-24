Advertisement

Humane Society: longtime resident Colt

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Colt has been at the Lewis County Humane Society for 241 days.

He’s the featured pet Amber Zehr and Marah Mellnitz brought with them to the 7 News studio.

The 3-year-old been tough to place, they say, because he doesn’t get along with kids, cats, or other dogs.

Colt sometimes gets overstimulated, so a quiet environment with a yard would be best.

He’s great one-on-one and is great in the car.

To check out him and other available pets, visit lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

