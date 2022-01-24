Humane Society: longtime resident Colt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Colt has been at the Lewis County Humane Society for 241 days.
He’s the featured pet Amber Zehr and Marah Mellnitz brought with them to the 7 News studio.
The 3-year-old been tough to place, they say, because he doesn’t get along with kids, cats, or other dogs.
Colt sometimes gets overstimulated, so a quiet environment with a yard would be best.
He’s great one-on-one and is great in the car.
To check out him and other available pets, visit lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.
