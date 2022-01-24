Isabelle Windover, 75, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heaven gained another angel on January 19, 2022.

Isabelle Windover was born on April 6, 1946, the second child of the late Clarence and Mildred Disotell. Isabelle grew up in Natural Bridge, NY. She is survived by her older brother, Clarence Disotell Jr. of Florida and is predeceased by two sisters, Marsha Monaghan and Linda Drake. She is survived by five children, four from a previous marriage. Robert Petrie Jr. of Diamondhead, Mississippi, Teri Holder of Virginia Beach, VA, Annette Powell of Carthage, NY and Shawn Petrie of Croghan, NY, 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Isabelle married Duane Windover on July 19,1983 and they were gifted with their daughter, Amber Howland who resides in Deferiet, NY.

Isabelle owned and operated her own store on State St. in Watertown, NY called Izzy’s One Stop Variety Shop where she sold used goods and clothing. Isabelle just loved her job. Duane and Isabell moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 2017 for a job opportunity.

One of the many things Isabelle loved doing was gardening. She loved her flowers and spent many summers planting them. She also enjoyed decorating her home. Anyone that knew Isabelle would know that her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and especially gatherings with her family at home or at camp.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Great Bend Fire Hall on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The family will gather at 2pm and the public is invited from 3pm-5pm to pay their respects.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.