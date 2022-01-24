Advertisement

Jazz at Lincoln Center in Potsdam

March 18 at 7:30 pm - Hosmer Hall
Friday, March 18
Friday, March 18
By Craig Thornton
Jan. 24, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Songs We Love was first presented as the 2016 Season Opener at Jazz at Lincoln Center.  Songs We Love is a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song. Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, 3 guest vocalists will join an all-star band made up of New York’s rising stars. Combining their distinct talents, the group will sing their way through four decades of music, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Iconic singers to be explored include Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.

Tickets and information

