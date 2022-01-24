Advertisement

Judith E. Skamperle, 74, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Judith E. Skamperle, age 74, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Judith passed away on Saturday night, January 22, 2022, at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY.

She is survived by her son, Dan Skamperle, of Ogdensburg; her grandchildren, Anton, Marko, and Meriam Skamperle, all of Ogdensburg; her siblings, Shirley Mereau, Barbara Sholette, Elda “Tooty” Smithers, Walter “Junior” (Ellen Lago) Lincoln, Linda (Matt) Dean, and Jerry (Jan) Lincoln. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Mildred Lincoln; her partner of 30 years, Gary Cooke; her daughter-in-law, Suzanne Skamperle; her grandson, Bronco Skamperle; her brother, Herbert Lincoln; and her brother-in-law, Gerald Sholette.

Judith was born on September 25, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Edward and Mildred Turner Lincoln. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in June 1966. Judith enlisted in the US Army after high school where she met her husband, Dan Skamperle and married on December 2, 1967. She was honorably discharged on December 13, 1968. She then went to work as an office clerk for the Lasalle Correspondence School in Chicago, IL. She also attended dental assistant school in Chicago. After moving back to Ogdensburg, she became a certified nurse’s aide at Hepburn Medical Center where she worked from January 1974 until her retirement in May 2002.

She enjoyed her cat, her dogs Belle and Jett, photography, reading, traveling with friends, her flowerbeds, and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was also an active member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Most importantly, Judy wanted to express that she loved everyone!

Donations in Judy’s memory may be made to VFW Post 2936, 1112 Champlain St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Pl., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences to her family can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

