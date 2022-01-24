Lewis G. Barkley, 76, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Lewis G. Barkley, age 76, passed away unexpectedly at his family home early Sunday January 16, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington.

Upon the wishes of the family, there will be no public calling hours or services. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington in the spring.

Lew was born at the family home to the late Glenn Lewis and Irene (LaFrance) Barkley in Waddington, NY on June 14, 1945. Lew attended Waddington Schools, where he played football and basketball, and graduated in 1965, he also served as class president.

He meet the love of his life and Jacqueline Besaw were married on April 18, 1973

Lew could be found in his past time, hunting, fishing, trapping and enjoying the company of friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman who occasionally would show up on the PBS series “Rod & Reel Streamside” with Don Meissner. Lew was known for his vast collection of McDonald’s Toys and owned and operated an Antique shop and bait and tackle shop in Waddington. He belonged to the Waddington F. &A.M. Lodge No. 393 and was a past member of the Chamber of Commerce in Waddington, NY and the Stillwater Hunting Club, Waddington fish and game club, and was president at one time, he also served on the St. Lawrence Fish advisory board.

Lew is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Jackie and their daughter Tina and husband Troy Holloway of Waddington, a granddaughter Angellee and husband David Jenkins and a great-granddaughter Annalee, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to Lew’s parents, he was predeceased by a son Glenn Lewis “Peanut” Barkley, his siblings, Lois Fairbridge and Louise McAllister.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Ronald McDonald House of their choice.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Lew, condolence and photos online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

