Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs to Lewis County

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A New York City man has pleaded guilty in connection with a heroin and cocaine trafficking operation in Lewis County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Syracuse said 48-year-old Shakespeare Cruz pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking charges.

As part of his plea, officials said Cruz admitted that he distributed multiple kilograms of heroin and cocaine from 2014 through January 2019.

According to the court, Cruz admitted that he and his co-conspirators arranged for the drugs to be transported from New York City to Lewis County, where they were re-distributed to others there.

During his guilty plea, Cruz agreed to forfeiture in the form of a money judgment of $200,000, reflecting the proceeds of his drug trafficking activity.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1 in Syracuse. Cruz faces 10 years to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

