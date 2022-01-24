Michael Paul Silver, 76, of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Michael Paul Silver, age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Utica, NY. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at a date to be determined. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kathleen Silver of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Janet Silver and her husband, Robert E. Bishoff, of Utica, NY; and a sister, Lorraine Marsh of Winthrop, NY. Michael is predeceased by two brothers, John Silver and Peter Silver.

Michael was born on March 24, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Paul and Martha (Cole) Silver. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and later served in the United States Army Reserves from 1967 until he was honorably discharged in 1972. Michael married the former Kathleen Murnen on August 3, 1974, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with The Rev. John Pendergast, rector, and Rev. Edward Sizeland, chaplain of St. Lawrence State Hospital officiating. Michael was a security officer at the State University College in Potsdam, NY where he retired as a Lieutenant in 1999.

Michael enjoyed cars, motorcycles, campers, and had a flair for buying and selling. Michael loved spending time with his family.

