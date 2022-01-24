Advertisement

Muriel J. Weston, 85, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Muriel J. Weston, Watertown passed away Monday, January 24th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. She was 85 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 29th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 28th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the spring.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

