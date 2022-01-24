Advertisement

New York mobile sports bets top $600M in 2 weeks, rival NJ

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) carries the ball during the second half of an...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Jan. 15, 2022. GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, recorded 17.9 million transactions last weekend in New York, up from 17.2 million the weekend before, when it went live in the state. The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer’s location and is considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity, more than 80% of which is done online in the U.S.(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP / Jeffrey Barnes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New York sportsbooks took more than $600 million worth of bets from phones or computers in the first two weeks of the activity being legal this month.

Figures posted Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission show the four currently operating mobile books - FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive - handled more than $603 million worth of bets for the weeks ending Jan. 9 and 16th.

An additional $8.5 million in bets were made at in-person sportsbooks, bringing the total to $611.5 million.

Projected over a full month, that would exceed $1.2 billion, rivaling the best months New Jersey’s nation-leading sports betting market has ever had.

