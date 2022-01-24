Advertisement

New York mobile sports bets top $600M in 2 weeks

Mobile sports gambling
Mobile sports gambling(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WWNY) - It has been two weeks since mobile sports betting was legalized in New York state and sportsbooks are cashing in.

Sportsbooks in New York took in over $600 million worth of bets from phones or computers in the first two weeks.

Figures posted Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission show the four currently operating mobile books - FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive - handled more than $603 million worth of bets for the weeks ending January 9 and 16.

An additional $8.5 million in bets were made at in-person sportsbooks, bringing the total to $611.5 million.

Projected over a full month, that would exceed $1.2 billion, rivaling the best months New Jersey’s nation-leading sports betting market has ever had.

Any gambling winnings exceeding $600 are considered taxable income by the IRS.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Montague snowmobile crash claims life of a Buffalo man
A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.
12-year-old girl airlifted after 20 foot fall from church attic
Snowmobile accident
Parish man airlifted to Syracuse following snowmobile crash
Closings, delays & cancellations
People nearby saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from Griff's Propane Exchange Saturday morning
Fire strikes Griff’s Propane outside Watertown, spreads to neighboring business

Latest News

The New York State Department of Labor has made the Copenhagen Fire Department aware of several...
Special meeting called after audit of Copenhagen’s fire department
Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs to Lewis County
The Port Leyden Fire Department got called out to 2511 State Route 12, just south of the...
Fire destroys garage in town of Leyden
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Carpinelli, school lunch & snow challenge