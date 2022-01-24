New York mobile sports bets top $600M in 2 weeks

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WWNY) - It has been two weeks since mobile sports betting was legalized in New York state and sportsbooks are cashing in.

Sportsbooks in New York took in over $600 million worth of bets from phones or computers in the first two weeks.

Figures posted Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission show the four currently operating mobile books - FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive - handled more than $603 million worth of bets for the weeks ending January 9 and 16.

An additional $8.5 million in bets were made at in-person sportsbooks, bringing the total to $611.5 million.

Projected over a full month, that would exceed $1.2 billion, rivaling the best months New Jersey’s nation-leading sports betting market has ever had.

Any gambling winnings exceeding $600 are considered taxable income by the IRS.

