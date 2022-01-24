Advertisement

Richey to retire as SLC Surrogate Court judge

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s Surrogate Court judge is retiring.

John Richey has been on the bench since he was elected in 2015.

The Massena native also filled in during that time on county and family courts in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. He was also appointed an acting justice of state Supreme Court.

His retirement takes effect on February 17.

Before his election, he was principal court attorney to his predecessor, Kathleen Rogers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Montague snowmobile crash claims life of a Buffalo man
A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.
12-year-old girl airlifted after 20 foot fall from church attic
Snowmobile accident
Parish man airlifted to Syracuse following snowmobile crash
Closings, delays & cancellations
People nearby saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from Griff's Propane Exchange Saturday morning
Fire strikes Griff’s Propane outside Watertown, spreads to neighboring business

Latest News

Matthew Christman
Former Carthage rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay back money he stole
Seek more competitive quotes, auditors tell Watertown school district
View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel
Humane Society: longtime resident Colt
Humane Society: longtime resident Colt