Richey to retire as SLC Surrogate Court judge

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s Surrogate Court judge is retiring.

John Richey has been on the bench since he was elected in 2015.

The Massena native also filled in during that time on county and family courts in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. He was also appointed an acting justice of state Supreme Court.

His retirement takes effect on February 17.

Before his election, he was principal court attorney to his predecessor, Kathleen Rogers.

