Seek more competitive quotes, auditors tell Watertown school district

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District didn’t always play by its own rules when it came to getting the best prices for good and services.

That’s according to an audit from the state comptroller’s office that covers July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021

Auditors say the district didn’t always follow its own procurement policies for seeking competition in areas where competitive bidding isn’t required.

The audit found that the district did not seek competition for $305,052 in services from 13 professional service providers, and did not have written service agreements with three of them.

The district also allegedly didn’t have verbal or written quotes for the purchase of goods and services from nine vendors who were paid $123,509. Obtaining quotes is part of district policy.

Auditors recommended the district periodically seek proposals for professional services and obtain written agreements with all providers.

They said the district should also follow its own policy and ask for verbal and written quotes.

In response, the district largely agreed with the audit’s findings and thanked auditors for their professionalism and expertise.

District officials also said they would begin implementing the recommendations.

