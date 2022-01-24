Advertisement

Seek more competitive quotes, auditors tell Watertown school district

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District didn’t always play by its own rules when it came to getting the best prices for good and services.

That’s according to an audit from the state comptroller’s office that covers July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021

Auditors say the district didn’t always follow its own procurement policies for seeking competition in areas where competitive bidding isn’t required.

The audit found that the district did not seek competition for $305,052 in services from 13 professional service providers, and did not have written service agreements with three of them.

The district also allegedly didn’t have verbal or written quotes for the purchase of goods and services from nine vendors who were paid $123,509. Obtaining quotes is part of district policy.

Auditors recommended the district periodically seek proposals for professional services and obtain written agreements with all providers.

They said the district should also follow its own policy and ask for verbal and written quotes.

In response, the district largely agreed with the audit’s findings and thanked auditors for their professionalism and expertise.

District officials also said they would begin implementing the recommendations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Montague snowmobile crash claims life of a Buffalo man
A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.
12-year-old girl airlifted after 20 foot fall from church attic
Snowmobile accident
Parish man airlifted to Syracuse following snowmobile crash
People nearby saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from Griff's Propane Exchange Saturday morning
Fire strikes Griff’s Propane outside Watertown, spreads to neighboring business
One family in Massena, where temperatures were nearly 30 below, did the “snow challenge”.
How cold was it in Massena? One resident shows us!

Latest News

View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
Deadline nears for NY panel to redraw congressional lines
Humane Society: longtime resident Colt
Humane Society: longtime resident Colt
Cooperative Extension job openings
Check out the jobs at Cooperative Extension in Jefferson County
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) carries the ball during the second half of an...
New York mobile sports bets top $600M in 2 weeks, rival NJ