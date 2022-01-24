Special meeting called after audit of Copenhagen’s fire department

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A special meeting has been called for the Copenhagen Village Board after last week’s eyebrow-raising audit of the village fire department.

The audit was critical of how the fire department took in money at fundraisers and how money was paid out. It said the state reviewed $110,000 worth of payments and more than $27,000 “did not have adequate supporting documentation.”

As for fundraisers, the audit said the fire department’s board did not establish adequate controls to ensure that all money received was properly recorded and deposited and concluded there was an increased risk that funds could be lost or stolen. The audit did not come right out and say money is missing.

The village, along with the towns of Harrisburg, Denmark and Champion, pay thousands of dollars for fire protection.

The special village board meeting will be held at the Copenhagen Central School District cafeteria Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public, but lawmakers will go directly into executive session.

At the meeting will be a new lawyer for the village - Candace Randall of the Lowville law firm of Campany, McArdle & Randall.

