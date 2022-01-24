State expands absentee voting after defeat of ballot measure
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers can again choose to vote by absentee rather than face the risk of catching COVID-19 at polling sites through the rest of 2022 under a bill that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Friday.
The bill’s passage comes months after voters in November defeated two proposed constitutional amendments expanding voting rights.
Democrats wielding a legislative supermajority had expected both to easily pass.
