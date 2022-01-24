Advertisement

State expands absentee voting after defeat of ballot measure

A New York City Board of Election staff member removes an absentee ballot from the envelope as...
A New York City Board of Election staff member removes an absentee ballot from the envelope as she helps count ballots in the primary election on July 2, 2021. New York would extend absentee balloting through the rest of 2022 under a bill that breezed through the Democratic-controlled Senate and Assembly this month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers can again choose to vote by absentee rather than face the risk of catching COVID-19 at polling sites through the rest of 2022 under a bill that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Friday.

The bill’s passage comes months after voters in November defeated two proposed constitutional amendments expanding voting rights.

Democrats wielding a legislative supermajority had expected both to easily pass.

