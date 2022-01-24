Sunday Sports: Carthage Volleyball Coach Angie Robbins wraps up stellar career

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Angie Robbins has been a fixture on the sidelines for the Carthage Girls’ Volleyball program for the past 32 seasons.

Friday night marked the last home game for the longtime coach, who is retiring at the end of the season.

And many of Robbins’ former players over the past 3 decades came back to Carthage to give their former coach a proper sendoff.

”It’s been such a whirlwind. The kids have been great all the way through every year. Anytime I see some past players it definitely does. And I’ve had kids that I’ve had their children as well, so I mean, I’m old,” said Robbins.

What Robbins has accomplished in 32 years is impressive.

She has won 433 games, 13 Frontier League Championships, including 10 in a row from 2011-2020, 3 Section 3 Titles and 3 straight undefeated seasons.

Leaving a legacy that will be hard to match.

”Oh, I’m extremely proud of this group. You know, Carthage players, they always want to play hard, they want to win but they also, they have the team concept which is a huge thing in getting those wins,” said Robbins.

While there have been many highlights in Robbins’ career, the one that stands out is the Lady Comets 78 game win streak from 2014 to 2018, where the Lady Comets won 3 straight Section 3 championships, a feat that may never be matched.

”Oh, yeah. When we went 78-1 that was an amazing streak. Again, the kids were all working together, they worked hard and it was something that everybody strived for which is a great thing,” said Robbins.

After coaching for some many years, Robbins says she’s ready for the next chapter in her life but will miss both the players and the game she loves.

”I think maybe coaching every day. But you know what, like I said, I think it’s time for another coach to step in and do her or his thing,” said Robbins.

Angie Robbins: aclass act both on and off the volleyball court.

The Watertown Wolves 6-3 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Wednesday night at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena marked a milestone for Wolves Captain Justin MacDonald.

MacDonald recorded his 200th point with the Wolves in the win.

For MacDonald, it’s his 2nd time around with the team. He played for Watertown during the 2014-15 season.

This season, MacDonald has 29 goals and 30 assists in 23 games.

MacDonald says reaching the milestone is a special achievement.

”Yeah, it is. I mean, we all have personal goals that we want to accomplish in our career, and when you can do it with one team playing a certain number of games and accomplishing the points and what not, it’s definitely pretty cool. I was able to do it while I was with Brent Clarke the entire time, so I mean, I think that’s a very cool thing that I’ve been able to do. I feel he’s helped me get to that point and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him. I’m very happy that he’s been there most of the time and we’ll have plenty more accomplishments coming our way,” said MacDonald.

