Your Turn: feedback on Carpinelli, school lunch & snow challenge

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County lawmakers say Sheriff Mike Carpinelli might have violated a code of ethics. Carpinelli used the sheriff’s department’s official letterhead to ask a judge for leniency for a friend who was being sentenced in connection with last January’s riot at the Capitol:

What a disgrace to his uniform and the oath he took!

Chris Gardner

He did the right thing. Stop trying to find fault with a good deed.

Joan C Fohr

Most of your feedback this week is about this photo of a school lunch served in the Parishville-Hopkinton cafeteria:

Prisoners probably get better food. Poor kids.

Jim McGaw

There’s been a food shortage; a lot of schools are doing the best they can with what they have.

Allison Elliott

School lunches don’t need to look like this...You just need a great cafe manager and administrative support to make it happen.

Cassandra Cooke Gronowski

If parents are that worried their kids aren’t getting enough for lunches at school, then pack their lunches.

Jamie Crites LaBarge

We also got a ton of comments about this video from Massena, where temperatures were nearly 30 below. A shoe-less Mike Violi did the “snow challenge,” turning a pot of hot water into instant mist:

How to say you’re from northern NY without saying you’re from northern NY. You do the snow challenge barefoot.

Casey Whitcomb

Good Lord, man. Put some slippers on or something.

Ally ZeeStep

