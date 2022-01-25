Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Catherine Henry

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Catherine Henry started to focus on art in middle school as a way to help her deal with grief and trauma.

“Since then, it’s just become a habit of mine.”

The artist from Canton is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says you don’t have to be good at art to do it.

“You can throw paint on a canvas and it will still count as something expressive and emotional,” she said.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

