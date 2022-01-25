Barbara “Dreamer” Schwartz, 70, of Redwood (WWNY)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Barbara “Dreamer” Schwartz, 70, County Rte. 3, Redwood, NY, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side. She was born on January 29, 1951 in Boston, MA, the daughter of James and Mildred McLaughlin Roemer. She graduated from Dedham High School, Dedham, MA and then attended Boston University.

In 1975 Dreamer moved north to study weaving at the Thousand Islands Art Center in Clayton, NY and eventually became an active board member there. Being a grant writing specialist, she later was brought on as a board member at Macsherry Library in Alexandria Bay.

Dreamer married Mark H. Schwartz at Tibbett’s Point in Cape Vincent on September 3, 1989. At the time, she was the Youth Hostel manager there. After a magical honeymoon sail through the islands,

Dreamer and Mark made their home on a beautiful wooded lakeshore near Redwood, NY.

Dreamer was not only an accomplished weaver, she developed a process to felt recycled wool and made many beautiful hats and blankets. She also created wonderfully designed gemstone & silver jewelry. Print making was also a passion of hers. She was quick to share her expertise, materials and encouragement to friends and other aspiring artists.

She is survived by her husband Mark, her sister Joyce Ranalli, Venice, FL, and her brothers James (Kathy) Roemer, Venice, FL, and David Roemer, Dedham, MA. Besides her parents, two siblings, Dorothy Roemer and Kenneth Roemer, predeceased her.

There will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dreamer’s name to the Macsherry Library, 112 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607/www.macsherrylibrary.org

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral and Cremation Service, Alexandria Bay, NY.

