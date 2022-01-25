Advertisement

Black River Valley Concert Series -Double Barrel Blues Band

Every other week from January 29 through April 9
Double Barrel Blues Band - January 29, 7:30 pm
Double Barrel Blues Band - January 29, 7:30 pm(Black River Valley Concert Series)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Black River Valley Concert Series 2022

They are back and glad to bring entertainment in the winter!

For almost 20 years, the Lewis County Historical Society has sponsored and put on the Black River Valley Concert Series – a set of Saturday-evening musical performances that take place through the winter months at the Historical Society’s beautiful “Temple” on State Street in downtown Lowville.

Each year, we invite a variety of performers from across the State and beyond to share their talents in the Temple’s lovely Blue Room, with its special and impeccable acoustics. Vocalists, small ensembles, dance ensembles, bluegrass, gospel, a cappella, folk, rock and jazz are just some of the genres that have graced the stage in the Blue Room. A warm, comfortable, lounge atmosphere makes for a lovely evening out with family and friends, and the Lewis County Historical Society provides delicious refreshments and beverages to accompany these delightful evenings.

Tickets prices per concert are $18 in advance. $20 at the Door or $45 Family Rate. Students $12

Season Tickets are $110

Schedule:

Double Barrel Blues Band – January 29 at 7:30 pm

Due North – February 12 at 7:30 pm

Undefeated – February 26 at 7:30 pm

Kate Martucci – March 12 at 7:30 pm

Runaway Home – March 26 at 7:30 pm

Annie and the Hedonists – April 9 at 7:30 pm

All concerts are at:

In the Blue Room of the Lewis County Historical Society

7522 South State Street, Lowville NY

Click here for more information

Information call: 315-376-8957

*All those attending the concerts will not only be required to wear masks but be fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christman
Former Carthage rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay back money he stole
Closings, delays & cancellations
That first harvest can’t come soon enough for Budders. Construction finishes up soon on what it...
Marijuana ‘superstore’ awaits first harvest
Snowmobiling
After fatal snowmobile crashes, officials advise: don’t drink and ride
Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs to Lewis County

Latest News

Money
Lisbon project gets funding to turn manure into natural gas substitute
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man gets a miracle
Bad Apple Garage Grill and Bar
New bar and grill coming to Watertown
Farmer at work. (File photo - WWNY)
State wage board to hear again from farmers, laborers on OT rule