Black River Valley Concert Series -Double Barrel Blues Band

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Black River Valley Concert Series 2022

They are back and glad to bring entertainment in the winter!

For almost 20 years, the Lewis County Historical Society has sponsored and put on the Black River Valley Concert Series – a set of Saturday-evening musical performances that take place through the winter months at the Historical Society’s beautiful “Temple” on State Street in downtown Lowville.

Each year, we invite a variety of performers from across the State and beyond to share their talents in the Temple’s lovely Blue Room, with its special and impeccable acoustics. Vocalists, small ensembles, dance ensembles, bluegrass, gospel, a cappella, folk, rock and jazz are just some of the genres that have graced the stage in the Blue Room. A warm, comfortable, lounge atmosphere makes for a lovely evening out with family and friends, and the Lewis County Historical Society provides delicious refreshments and beverages to accompany these delightful evenings.

Tickets prices per concert are $18 in advance. $20 at the Door or $45 Family Rate. Students $12

Season Tickets are $110

Schedule:

Double Barrel Blues Band – January 29 at 7:30 pm

Due North – February 12 at 7:30 pm

Undefeated – February 26 at 7:30 pm

Kate Martucci – March 12 at 7:30 pm

Runaway Home – March 26 at 7:30 pm

Annie and the Hedonists – April 9 at 7:30 pm

All concerts are at:

In the Blue Room of the Lewis County Historical Society

7522 South State Street, Lowville NY

Click here for more information

Information call: 315-376-8957

*All those attending the concerts will not only be required to wear masks but be fully vaccinated.

