Career-Tech All-Star: Rachel Major

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Rachel Major says there’s more to cooking than just using your skills.

“I think it just brings joy to people and makes people happy when they try food that they ordered and they love,” she said.

The student from Brasher Falls is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star. She studies culinary arts at the BOCES Seaway Tech Center in Norwood.

She plans to attend culinary school after she graduates with an eye to becoming a private chef to people with special food needs.

Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.