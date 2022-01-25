Clayton man gets a miracle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kyle Whiting, the Clayton man who was battling for his life after getting COVID-19, is slowly starting to recover.

Whiting contracted COVID-19 in October, just days before he was set to get married.

He was admitted to a Syracuse hospital, and put on a ventilator and a machine that circulates his blood. As his condition worsened, he needed a double lung transplant, which he was in line for at a Pennsylvania hospital. However, his condition has since improved. He has been taken off some of the machines and is able to walk and talk a little bit. Doctors are now saying he is too healthy to receive the transplant.

“We stayed at his bed side 24 hours a day for three days just in case because we didn’t want him to be alone if he were to pass away,” said Katelin Lillie, Whiting’s sister.

“And then going from that to him up and walking, breathing on his own, and might not need a lung transplant is a miracle. The doctors at Syracuse told us that he would need a miracle to survive, and he definitely got it,” Lillie said.

Whiting is back in Syracuse where he will work towards breathing on his own completely, then transition to physical therapy with the hope of returning home soon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.