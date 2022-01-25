Community rallies to help teen with cancer

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County community is coming together to help a 13-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Joey Bearup loves sports, video games and fishing. In October, he started to feel sick.

At first, doctors thought it may be asthma. A second opinion determined it was worse.

“He said, no, you do not have asthma, you are a sick young man and what I think is that you have a lump or tumor in your throat or chest,” said Karen Guga, Joey’s mother.

Joey was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

“His trachea was squished by the esophagus and the mass so you couldn’t even slide a penny through it,” said Nikkia Raso, Joey’s sister.

Joey’s recovery is 4 to 6 months, an expensive timeline. But Joey and his family have the local community standing behind him.

A can and bottle drive at Chaumont’s Blue Heron has already raised almost $1,000.

“I think it’s very important in a local community like ours that we all chip together and help in a time like this,” said owner Cari Greene.

Rhonda Foote has known Joey for years. Her business, Rhonda’s Footeworks, will use this weekend’s annual winter gala as a fundraiser.

“We just really felt being able to do something for somebody who was once in the company as part of their family, is just an extra special little bit of icing on the cake. So, we are really happy we can help in some way,” said Foote.

