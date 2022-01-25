Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christman
Former Carthage rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay back money he stole
Closings, delays & cancellations
That first harvest can’t come soon enough for Budders. Construction finishes up soon on what it...
Marijuana ‘superstore’ awaits first harvest
Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs to Lewis County
On January 20th, 2022, our tragic opioid crisis tragically took the life of yet another young...
Allison Lynn Todd, 25, of Raymondville

Latest News

In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed