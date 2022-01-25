Frederick J. Kohler, 90, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Kohler, 90, of Erie Canal Rd., Croghan died after a prolonged illness on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Oneida Healthcare Facility, Oneida, NY, where he had been admitted the previous day.

Born February 10, 1931 at the family homestead in the Town of New Bremen, a son of Fred G. and Laura (Houppert) Kohler, he was graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1948.

He married Betty D. Hoppe on June 30, 1962 in St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. She predeceased him November 24, 2018.

Fred worked for 44 years at Climax Manufacturing Company in Castorland and Lowville, NY as a die maker. He designed packaging for various corporations which some are still in use to this day. He was a former member of the AFL-CIO, United Papermakers International Union where he once served as Secretary. He retired from Climax in 1993.

Fred was a lifetime communicant of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. He was an avid bowler as a member of the Croghan K of C bowling league where he sometimes attended to taking care of the alleys. He also enjoyed hunting with his fellow club members, fishing and playing Euchre. Additionally, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, retiring in 1981. His love of sports led him to coach high school baseball at Father Leo Memorial and serve as an umpire for softball. He could also be found rooting on his San Francisco Giants and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Surviving are his three children; his son, Anthony J. and wife, Anne Kohler, of Canandaigua, NY, and daughters Anne-Marie E. Kohler, of Canastota, NY and Alicia C. Kohler, of Croghan, NY; three grandchildren, Amanda L (Steven) Bain, of Canastota, Colby R. King, of Watertown, and Kati L. King, of Canandaigua; one great grandson, Ezren C. Bain, of Canastota, and two great granddaughters, Kali A. Bates of Canadaigua and Adalynn G. King, of Watertown, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by three sisters, Nina E. Kohler, Mary K. Brown and Viola A. Kohler, two nieces Judith (Brown) André and Laura (Brown) DeCaprio; a great grandson, Kai A. Bain, and a brother-in-law and his wife, Lt. Col. Darrell R. and Mary Hoppe.

Fred’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. Spring burial in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (TODAY), January 26th, from 4 ~ 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Croghan Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

