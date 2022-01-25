Glenn Newton Dodge, 104, of Chaumont (WWNY)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather, friend, mentor, pillar, rock, Glenn Newton Dodge on January 24, 2022. Glenn was known for his good nature and optimistic attitude regarding life.

Glenn was born on October 13, 1917, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Ward and Anna Newton Dodge.

Glenn graduated in 1934 from Madrid Central School, 1937 from Potsdam Normal School, 949 from Potsdam State Teachers College, and received his Master’s Degree in Education from St. Lawrence University in 1951. Glenn was a lifelong learner whose thirst for knowledge was endless and he loved to educate all who crossed his path.

He taught on Grindstone Island in a one room school house from 1937 to 1941. He never forgot that school or the students he taught; its lasting impression was shared with many. In April 1941, he entered the Army to serve in WWII. Following active duty, he joined the Army Reserves and was assigned to the 332 Ord. Bn. He retired from the reserves in 1967 with the rank of Major. Following military service, he taught at Theresa High School, Lyme Central School and Watertown High School, retiring from teaching in 1973.

In the military, he served with the 28th Infantry 8th Infantry Division and the 317th Infantry 80th Infantry Division. Prior to attending O.C.S. at Fort Benning, GA he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Glenn was assigned to the 333rd Infantry 84th Infantry Division in February 1943 and served in the Battle of the Bulge and was wounded in 1945. Glenn received numerous military honors and achievements which included the Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Valor, Army Commendation Medal and the N.Y.S. Distinguished service medal.

He married Marion Gosier Radley on December 27, 1948. She died February 28, 2000. He married Nina Mary Posello on June 30, 2007, who survives him.

Surviving Glenn is one son – Steven (Linda), Fairport; two daughters – Karen (Butch) Fitzgerald, Chaumont and Patricia (Bill) Flansburg, Syracuse; two stepsons – Eddy Radley and Larry Radley, both of Chaumont; a stepdaughter Julie Lawton, Lowville, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. A special acknowledgement to Kevin & Kathy Robinson and family, Glenn’s neighbors, who were as close as family and was considered Grandpa to them too.

Glenn had six brothers – Ward, Homer, Alton, Wilfred, Kenneth, and John, two sisters - Gladys and Dorothy, two step-daughter-in-laws, Marlyne Radley and Beatrice Radley and stepson Larry Posello who pre-deceased him.

Glenn’s spirit of service knew no limits. He was active in the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department for over 65 years, Lyme Free Library, and was a communicant of All Saints Church in Chaumont. He was integral in the conception and founding of the Bayview Housing which continues to provide housing to members of the community. Glenn’s memberships included the Reserve Officers Association, Cape Vincent American Legion Post 832, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge and the 84th Infantry Division Association; where he continued to support those around him. Due to Glenn’s steadfast service to his community, the annual Glenn Dodge Community Service Award was established in 2005 by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Dept and he was the first recipient.

Glenn always said he hated dogs, cats, and kids, but for those of us who knew him best, knew that he wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by them. He loved the simple things in life-breakfast at Diane’s, reading a good book, a profitable trip to the casino and Take 5 lottery tickets. Although he considered himself “no artist”, he painted numerous pictures for family and friends over the years.

Donations may be made to the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department or to the charity of one’s choice as Glenn gave to so many himself.

In these uncertain times, services will be private for family only. However, the service will be streamed through facebook live (Cleveland Funeral Home Facebook page) using the link: https://fb.me/e/18pbfdKbZ this Saturday January 29th, 2022 at 2:00pm.

A funeral mass and a celebration of life for the public will take place in early spring.

Online condolences can be left through the Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home website at: Clevelandfhinc.com.

