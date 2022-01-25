Highlights & scores: Massena & Gouverneur face off in girls’ hoops

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of high school basketball on the docket Monday night.

In one, the Red Raider hosted Gouverneur in a girls’ Northern Athletic Conference match-up in Massena.

From the opening tap, Megan Firnstein goes right to the hoop for the layup.

It was Tori Jacobs’ birthday. She gets 2 in the paint and scored a team-best 12 for the Raiders.

Joey Abrantes with the corner 3. Massena is off to a 7-0 start.

Alexis Devlin with the baseline floater puts the Wildcats on the board.

Meredith Bush with two free-throws helps Gouverneur catch up.

Kyler Richards bumps off the defender and drops in 2.

Bush with the “touchdown pass” to Torey Salisbury. The game tied at 11-11.

Abrantes splashes another 3.

Elizabeth Riutta with the put-back.

Massena looks for the buzzer beater -- Abrantes is good. She scored 9.

Massena beat Gouverneur 59-48.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 83, Beaver River 43

Lowville 80, Sandy Creek 30

Morristown 72, Hammond 46

LaFargeville 44, Lyme 37

Colton-Pierrepont 52, St. Regis Falls 39

Edwards-Knox 63, Lisbon 56

Massena 67, Gouverneur 58

Heuvelton 47, Harrisville 39

Hermon-DeKalb 72, Norwood-Norfolk 43

Plattsburgh 74, Malone 51

Potsdam 58, Salmon River 40

Tupper Lake 57, St. Lawrence Central 46

Girls’ high school basketball

Massena 59, Gouverneur 48

Madrid-Waddington 55, Parishville-Hopkinton 14

Northern Adirondack 43, Canton 40

Norwood-Norfolk 50, Alexandria 35

Tupper Lake 33, Long Lake 18

Lowville 58, Sackets Harbor 41

Women’s college basketball

Onondaga 64, Jefferson 45

St. Lawrence 72, Bard 56

Girls’ high school hockey

Oswego 3, Canton 2

Malone 8, Saranac-Lake Placid 2

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, Watertown 2

Indian River 3, General Brown 0

Lowville 3, South Jefferson 0

