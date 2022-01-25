Highlights & scores: Massena & Gouverneur face off in girls’ hoops
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of high school basketball on the docket Monday night.
In one, the Red Raider hosted Gouverneur in a girls’ Northern Athletic Conference match-up in Massena.
From the opening tap, Megan Firnstein goes right to the hoop for the layup.
It was Tori Jacobs’ birthday. She gets 2 in the paint and scored a team-best 12 for the Raiders.
Joey Abrantes with the corner 3. Massena is off to a 7-0 start.
Alexis Devlin with the baseline floater puts the Wildcats on the board.
Meredith Bush with two free-throws helps Gouverneur catch up.
Kyler Richards bumps off the defender and drops in 2.
Bush with the “touchdown pass” to Torey Salisbury. The game tied at 11-11.
Abrantes splashes another 3.
Elizabeth Riutta with the put-back.
Massena looks for the buzzer beater -- Abrantes is good. She scored 9.
Massena beat Gouverneur 59-48.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 83, Beaver River 43
Lowville 80, Sandy Creek 30
Morristown 72, Hammond 46
LaFargeville 44, Lyme 37
Colton-Pierrepont 52, St. Regis Falls 39
Edwards-Knox 63, Lisbon 56
Massena 67, Gouverneur 58
Heuvelton 47, Harrisville 39
Hermon-DeKalb 72, Norwood-Norfolk 43
Plattsburgh 74, Malone 51
Potsdam 58, Salmon River 40
Tupper Lake 57, St. Lawrence Central 46
Girls’ high school basketball
Massena 59, Gouverneur 48
Madrid-Waddington 55, Parishville-Hopkinton 14
Northern Adirondack 43, Canton 40
Norwood-Norfolk 50, Alexandria 35
Tupper Lake 33, Long Lake 18
Lowville 58, Sackets Harbor 41
Women’s college basketball
Onondaga 64, Jefferson 45
St. Lawrence 72, Bard 56
Girls’ high school hockey
Oswego 3, Canton 2
Malone 8, Saranac-Lake Placid 2
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, Watertown 2
Indian River 3, General Brown 0
Lowville 3, South Jefferson 0
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.