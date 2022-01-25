Lisa G. Grieco, 53, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lisa G. Grieco, 53, of 1643 State St., Watertown, NY, passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 23, 2022.

She was born on March 26, 1968, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Thomas and Penelope (Ashwood) Strickland, and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1986.

Lisa worked for Art’s Jug for 26 years where she ran the pizza kitchen. She left Art’s Jug to care for her grandfather for the next six years which led her to becoming a caregiver with Disabled Persons Action Organization and ARC of Jefferson and Lewis County.

She married Ralph A. Grieco on September 17, 1995 in Adams, NY, the couple resided in Watertown. Ralph worked 15 years at Lowe’s in Watertown.

Lisa loved life and she enjoyed going to garage sales, hanging out around the pool, shopping, getting her nails done and tanning. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends and she loved her fireball. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of her grandson, Lucas. She also loved her fur babies, Axl, Earnhardt and Felicia.

Among her survivors are her husband, Ralph A. Grieco; her daughter and companion, Ashlyn G. Grieco and Ryan L’Huillier; a son and daughter in law, David and Katie Wright; three grandchildren, Lucas L’Huillier, Bethany and Abigail Wright; a brother, Christopher Strickland; her mother, Penelope Strickland; and a sister in law, Tina Grieco; all of Watertown; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is predeceased by her father, Thomas Strickland, a brother David Strickland and her maternal grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Ashwood.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Lisa’s name may be made to the Alzheimer Association.

Friends and family may leave condolences at www.hartandbrucefh.com

