Lisbon project gets funding to turn manure into natural gas substitute

Money
Money(MGN)
By John Moore
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A waste-to-energy project in Lisbon has won funding from the New York Power Authority.

According to Governor Hochul, Woodcrest RNG of Ogdensburg will collect manure from three dairy farms and transport it through a pipeline to an adjacent Lisbon farm where it will be processed into biogas using anaerobic digesters.

Biogas can be used as a substitute for natural gas generated from fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions.

The gas will then be sold into the natural gas marketplace.

Hochul’s announcement says the $300,000 in funding by the power authority will directly result in more than $13.4 million in capital investment.

