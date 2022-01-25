Advertisement

Mild today, extremely cold tonight & tomorrow

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts with temperatures ranging from single digits in parts of St. Lawrence County to the 20s in Jefferson County.

Overall, it will be mild with highs in the 20s for most. It will be cloudy with light snow off and on through mid-afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny after that.

It gets super cold overnight. Lows will be in the single and double digits below zero.

Wednesday will be very cold. Temperatures stay below zero much of the day and will top out only around 3.

It will be well below zero Wednesday night, too.

Temperatures get milder to end the workweek. It will be in the low to mid-20s Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny Thursday and there’s a chance of snow on Friday.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-teens on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid-teens.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s.

