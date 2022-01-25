Advertisement

New bar and grill coming to Watertown

Bad Apple Garage Grill and Bar
Bad Apple Garage Grill and Bar(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former oil change business will become a bar and grill.

Watertown business owner Shannon Exford is converting the shop on Washington Street into The Bad Apple Garage Grill and Bar.

As the name implies, the business will feature a garage motif.

It will keep the overhead doors and other garage features.

Exford says the new business will fill a need in the neighborhood and aims for a May opening.

Exford owns two other restaurants and bars, The Bad Apple Saloon on Arsenal Street and The Wicked Bad Apple in Glenfield.

