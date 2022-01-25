Advertisement

North Country Chili Cook-Off set to launch

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s North Country Chili Cook-Off is about to kick off.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau said it launches on February 1 and lasts the entire month. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s the second year the cook-off is using a “chili crawl” format. People can visit participating restaurants and vote for their favorite chili.

Thirty-two eateries in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties have signed up this year.

You can see who’s participating at volunteertransportationcenter.org.

