Ruth Ann Roshia, 87, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ruth Ann Roshia, 87, of 712 Lillian St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022 at her home, where she was surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will be 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 pm Thursday, January 27th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28th at the funeral home, with Rev. Shane Ryan and Rev. Michael Ryan.

Burial will be in the N. Watertown Cemetery in the spring.

Ruth was born on February 11, 1934 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Peter J. and Roseanne M. (Lamica) Perrin. She cherished the day she would have the opportunity to meet her Mom who passed away when she was just 3, giving birth to her sister. She attended Immaculate Heart Academy and General Brown Schools growing up.

She married the love of her life Arthur N. Roshia Jr., of Watertown, on August 31, 1952. It was Ruth’s beautiful smile, kind soul and strength that drew Arthur to her. That was just the beginning to a beautiful life they would build together over the years.

Ruth was a mother first and foremost, but always took on various jobs to support her family. Her deep sense of empathy always drew her to help others. She often cared for many elderly clients, who considered her family. When her children had grown and left the nest, she worked full time as a custodian for the Watertown City School District from 1977 until she retired in 1996.

Mrs. Roshia was a member of the Full Gospel Women’s Group and a member of New Testament Fellowship and Assembly of God, in Watertown. She was a strong Christian woman who lived each day for the Lord and instilled that strong foundation in her family. She was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan and she enjoyed reading, cookouts and spending time with her ever growing family.

Among her survivors are four sons and three daughters in law, Arthur N. Roshia III, Randy A. and Cheryl Roshia, Thomas N. and Katrina Roshia, Jeffrey S. and Laura Roshia, all of Watertown, NY; three daughters and their husbands, Rosemary and Kevin Thompson, Smithfield, NC, Sandra L. and Michael Beach, Carthage, NY, Darlene A. and Robert Nadon, Wake Forest, NC; sister in law Patricia (William) Shanahan, Grant, NY; brother in law Raymond (Rosemary) Roshia, Watertown, NY; 26 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Arthur N. Roshia Jr., four brothers, Peter J. Perrin Jr., Arthur J. Perrin, Jack Perrin, James V. Perrin and one sister, Mary Perrin. She is no longer suffering and at peace, surrounded by those she missed so dearly.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and St. Labre Indian School.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

