Advertisement

State judge overturns NY mask mandate

WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state judge has ruled that the state’s mask mandate can’t be enforced.

The mandate was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases. The state health department has said the mandate would be in place until Feb 1.

State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker said in his decision Monday that the state Department of Health didn’t have the legal authority to implement the mandate.

In a statement, Hochul says her administration disagrees with the ruling and is “pursuing every option to reverse this immediately.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christman
Former Carthage rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay back money he stole
Closings, delays & cancellations
That first harvest can’t come soon enough for Budders. Construction finishes up soon on what it...
Marijuana ‘superstore’ awaits first harvest
Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs to Lewis County
On January 20th, 2022, our tragic opioid crisis tragically took the life of yet another young...
Allison Lynn Todd, 25, of Raymondville

Latest News

He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
U.S. - Canada border
People - including essential travelers - will need vaccination proof when entering US
American Red Cross
Red Cross needs your help to boost blood supply
School illness
COVID cases force remote learning at South Jeff