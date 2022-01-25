Tomorrow’s Health: depression & misinformation, saving lives with lockdowns, and sledding helmets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New research at Rutgers University finds people with moderate or greater symptoms of depression were more likely to believe at least one in four false statements about COVID-19 vaccines, and those who believe the statements were half as likely to be vaccinated.

The symptoms of moderate depression can include little interest in doing things, trouble sleeping or concentrating and feeling bad about yourself.

Saving lives with lockdowns

A University of Michigan researcher found strict lockdowns early in the pandemic saved lives but would not likely be a worthwhile strategy now.

The study estimated lockdowns between March and August of 2020, potentially saved more than 866,000 lives, compared to as many as 245,000 lives lost because of the economic downturn.

Wearing helmets while sledding

A new national poll finds two out of three parents don’t make their children use helmets when sledding.

That compares to snowmobiling, an activity which 83% of parents always require helmets for their kids, and skiing or snowboarding, which have a similar percentage of 73%.

The survey from the University of Michigan also finds just one in six parents discuss safety rules with their kids while sledding.

