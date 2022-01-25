Tri-county jobless rates improve over year before

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s December unemployment rates are out and they show improvement for the tri-county region over the year before.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped nearly 3 percentage points compared to the year before. In December 2020, unemployment stood at 6.3 percent. Last month, it was 3.4 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 3.3 percent last month, compared to 6.2 percent the year before.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 6.1 percent last December to 3.7 percent last month.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2 percent last month.

