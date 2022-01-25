Advertisement

Watertown city council greenlights Sewall’s Island hydro study

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council gave a company approval to study the hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island.

Convalt Energy is interested in buying the property to produce power for a solar panel manufacturing plant it’s building by the Watertown International Airport.

In a 4-1 vote, council members gave the green light to a preliminary study to see if purchasing the hydro plant would be worth it for the company.

Convalt CEO Hari Achuthan says the plan would also benefit the city.

“To have the license to build the hydropower plant and operate the hydropower plant, we’re more than happy to provide a portion of that revenue to the city,” he said, so the city does have revenue coming, without taking the risk of development.”

The council also approved a plan to consider a new storm water management plan.

It would cover the whole city, but start with the industrial park, where it appears storm water runoff has hurt Renzi Food Services’ expansion plans.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christman
Former Carthage rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay back money he stole
Closings, delays & cancellations
That first harvest can’t come soon enough for Budders. Construction finishes up soon on what it...
Marijuana ‘superstore’ awaits first harvest
Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs to Lewis County
On January 20th, 2022, our tragic opioid crisis tragically took the life of yet another young...
Allison Lynn Todd, 25, of Raymondville

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Mild today, extremely cold tonight & tomorrow
WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
State judge overturns NY mask mandate
Watertown city council
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather