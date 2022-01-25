Watertown city council greenlights Sewall’s Island hydro study

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council gave a company approval to study the hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island.

Convalt Energy is interested in buying the property to produce power for a solar panel manufacturing plant it’s building by the Watertown International Airport.

In a 4-1 vote, council members gave the green light to a preliminary study to see if purchasing the hydro plant would be worth it for the company.

Convalt CEO Hari Achuthan says the plan would also benefit the city.

“To have the license to build the hydropower plant and operate the hydropower plant, we’re more than happy to provide a portion of that revenue to the city,” he said, so the city does have revenue coming, without taking the risk of development.”

The council also approved a plan to consider a new storm water management plan.

It would cover the whole city, but start with the industrial park, where it appears storm water runoff has hurt Renzi Food Services’ expansion plans.

