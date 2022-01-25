Advertisement

WWII vet & longtime volunteer firefighter Glenn Dodge dies at 104

Glenn Dodge
Glenn Dodge
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Glenn Dodge, a World War II veteran and 82-year member of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, has died.

He was 104 years old.

The fire department announced his passing on Facebook.

“He was a wonderful, dedicated member who will be missed by our entire community,” the post said.

Arrangements at the Cleveland Funeral Home are not complete.

See our story from when he celebrated his 103rd birthday.

