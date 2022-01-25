WWII vet & longtime volunteer firefighter Glenn Dodge dies at 104

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Glenn Dodge, a World War II veteran and 82-year member of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, has died.

He was 104 years old.

The fire department announced his passing on Facebook.

“He was a wonderful, dedicated member who will be missed by our entire community,” the post said.

Arrangements at the Cleveland Funeral Home are not complete.

See our story from when he celebrated his 103rd birthday.

